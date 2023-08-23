Plans for multi-million dollar sports complex moving forward in Richmond

The new sports complex will sit on 280 acres at Goggins Lane and Tates Creek Road.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With 11 full sized soccer fields, five multi-purpose fields for football and lacrosse, courts for pickleball, tennis, volleyball and basketball, miles of trails, a disc golf course, a dog park and more, the multi-million dollar Richmond Regional Sports Complex is now another step closer to fruition.

“Operating with full regional youth soccer tournaments, could bring about $7.1 million to the community every year. That’s in restaurants, hotels and sales,” said City Manager Rob Minerich.

That could allow the city to compete with places like Knoxville, Indianapolis and Louisville for regional youth soccer tournaments.

The new sports complex will sit on 280 acres at Goggins Lane and Tates Creek Road. Now that’s only a five minute drive from downtown Richmond. And City Manager Rob Minerich said they expect the complex will do a lot to boost the city’s economy.

“Since we started this process, we’ve seen two hotels secure property close to the park. We have another one looking.”

As they build, Minerich is certain more industry will come. And now that city council has agreed to issue bonds to finance phase one of the overall $60 million project, Minerich said they could look at breaking ground in October.

“It impacts our citizens, our taxpayers, it gives them a better quality of life. But it also brings good paying jobs to our community, as well.”

30 years ago, Minerich believes the city led the way in the state when they built the Lake Reba complex. Now he believes they can do that again here.

Once crews break ground, Minerich said it will take 18 months to two years to complete the project.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

