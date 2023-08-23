Pike County animal rescue hosting horse show to benefit animals

The horse show is Saturday in Salyersville.
The horse show is Saturday in Salyersville.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A horse show is on the calendar for Saturday, bringing equine enthusiasts to Magoffin County.

The 3 Mile Creek Rescue Farm is hosting its horse show, raising money for the Dorton farm’s animal rescue efforts.

“The money from this event and our pumpkin patch coming up, hopefully, will bring in enough money- cause it’s our two biggest events for the year,” said farm owner Rob Elkins. “Hopefully will bring in enough money to bring all the animals back home.”

The July 2022 floods forced Elkins to send many of the farm’s rescue animals to partnering rescues for foster until repairs can be made to fences and more.

“It very important; 100% of the money from this goes to our rescued animals and we need it desperately to build our fences back, everything after the flood, so we can bring our animals back home,” said Elkins.

With awards and cash prizes available for those who show their horses, Elkins said he is excited to see the contest come together.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody. I’ve been doing horses for 45 years. So, like, that’s all my friends and like family to me,” Elkins said.

The event is being held in Salyersville at the Magoffin County Horse Park at 6 p.m.

“The horse park is amazing. I wouldn’t doubt if it’s not the nicest horse facility in Eastern Kentucky,” said Elkins. “They’ve done so many upgrades this year.”

Elkins said sponsors and the area officials made the event possible.

The horse show serves as a fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds going back to the animals. Elkins encourages anyone with questions about the event to contact the farm through its Facebook page.

