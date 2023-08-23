One of the people hurt in a Madison Co. golf cart crash has died

One of the people hurt in a Madison Co. golf cart crash has died
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the two people hospitalized following a golf cart accident in Richmond has died.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to the area of Dodd Rd. and Cruse Ln. for a report of an accident involving six people on a golf cart.

Friends search for answers after golf cart accident

The accident resulted in two of the people being taken to UK Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. One of those people has since passed away. The coroner has identified that person as 23-year-old Austin Short.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, wanton endangerment, and DUI.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
.
Name released following deadly motorcycle crash
Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Toddler’s mother indicted in Bell Co. murder case

Latest News

Precision Lawn Care gives tips on how to keep safe when doing yard work in extreme heat.
Lawn care service gives tips on working in high temperatures
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
Jeff Noble
Former WYMT weather anchor Jeff Noble has died
.
Name released following deadly motorcycle crash
Sen. McConnell announces $3 million towards battling addiction