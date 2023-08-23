Officers rescue deer in labor and in distress, help delivery twin fawns

Animal Control Officer Lisa responded and immediately saw the deer was in labor and in distress.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of local officers.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies and their Animal Control Officers responded to a call for service regarding a wild animal.

While the WCSO ACOs typically deal with domestic animal calls, they responded to a report of a deer that had been laying down in the caller’s back yard for two days.

Animal Control Officer Lisa responded and immediately saw the deer was in labor and in distress. She assisted with the delivery of a fawn before other officers arrived on scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin.

The baby fawns were tended to and assisted with bottles of milk while the mama deer was assessed and helped to drink water via a syringe.

A rehab facility responded and all three deer were transported to their temporary home at the rehabilitation facility.

The WCSO posted to Facebook saying, “The fawns are doing great, and after some medical treatment, the mother doe is showing improvements. We want to thank our ACOs, Lisa and Gene, as well as Sgt. Bull, for their response, dedication, and caring hearts!”

The deer are all now recovering thanks to the quick action and caring hearts of all of the officers.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Toddler’s mother indicted in Bell Co. murder case
Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
Three inmates attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School

Latest News

Matthew Bishop, 37, of Varney is facing several charges after police say he brought a truck...
Police: Man arrested for using fake money to buy truck
WYMT First Alert Weather
Temps start upward trend, records could fall Thursday and Friday
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park adds $25 million to local economy
road work
KYTC: Construction may slow traffic on KY-15 in Letcher County
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Letcher Road