New research shows dog bites rise with temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather impacts our moods especially, when it’s hot, that goes for dogs too.

A new study from Harvard Medical Center and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital said incidences of dog bites rises with the temperature. Knoxville Animal Control said they do get more calls in the warmer months for dog bites or attacks.

So far this summer there have been 24 dog bites or attacks in Knoxville since May 1, compared to 22 attacks during this time last year.

“A lot of the dog bites we have are owners who own their pets and when it’s hot, the dogs are hot and you’re walking them or outside too long, trying to get them back in, and then you’re going to feed them but the dogs are agitated because they’re hot. They’re either dehydrated or something and then you get bit,” said Rhonda Bender.

According to research by Harvard Medical Center, dog bites increased 3% on days with poor air quality, 4% on days with higher temperatures, and 11% on days with increased sunshine. Rhonda Bender, senior animal control officer in Knoxville, said they get more calls for dog attacks in the typically warmer months.

“We go out to go pick up a stray dog or something in the yard and he’s hot so he’s laying there, then you’re trying to put the leash on them to get them to the truck and all he wants to do is stop cool down and calm down. So look at your dog if your hot your dogs probably hot, get them cooled down,” said Bender.

WVLT compared dates from the Knoxville Police Department when multiple dog bites happened on the same days and how it related to the temperatures. We found that on May 3, and 27, there were two attacks, on June 22, there were two attacks and July 19, there were multiple reports of attacks. The weather however, was below average with low humidity on most of the days.

May 3:

High was 67, normal is 76 so WAY below average

Ozone pollution was good

This day was dry

This was a sunny day

No humidity

May 21:

High was 77, normal is 80 so below average

Ozone pollution was

This day was dry

This was a sunny to partly cloudy day

No humidity

June 22:

High was 73, normal was 87 so WAY below average

Ozone pollution was good

Record 0.23″ of rain

Mostly cloudy skies

Very little humidity

July 19:

High was 78, normal was 89 so WAY below average

Ozone pollution was good

Recorded 0.04″ of rain

Mostly cloudy skies

This day was humid

Bender noted that this could mean more people going outside walking their dogs because of the good weather.

“You’ve got two dogs, multiple household of dogs and you know they’re aggravated its hot they might have been out chasing each other playing and then that becomes a fight and now you’ve got owners trying to break up a dog fight, then becomes a bite,” Bender said.

Dog bites can cause serious injuries, broken bones and in some cases death. Animal control reminds you that if you’re hot your dog probably is too and to always watch out for them.

Good reminders from animal control to always be on guard around any dog even if you know the owners well.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.