Name released following deadly motorcycle crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 8/23 UPDATE***

On Wednesday, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Veronica Armstrong, 65, of Pittsburgh, Pa, died in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County.

Police said Armstrong was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Officials said Curtis J. Justice, 63, of Grove City, Ohio, is hospitalized with severe injuries. Justice was the driver.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Pulaski County.

On Sunday, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on East KY-80 and Squib Ano Road involving a motorcycle and car.

Police say the car and motorcycle were traveling east on KY-80 when the motorcycle turned to the left in front of the car when the driver of the car crashed into the motorcycle.

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead and the operator of the motorcycle was flown to UK Hospital with serious injuries.

Their names have not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Toddler’s mother indicted in Bell Co. murder case
Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
Three inmates attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School

Latest News

The horse show is Saturday in Salyersville.
Pike County animal rescue hosting horse show to benefit animals
Letcher County Food Pantry
Food pantry director fears for the future of SNAP benefits
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 -Letcher County Food Pantry
Precision Lawn Care gives tips on how to keep safe when doing yard work in extreme heat.
Lawn care service gives tips on working in high temperatures