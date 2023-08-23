Lost Creek community asking when post office building will re-open

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lost Creek Postal Service building was one of many things heavily damaged or destroyed in the July 2022 flood.

More than a year later, the building is still closed, leading some community members to become frustrated.

Lost Creek resident Sam Noble said he has always picked up his medication from the post office, and recently it has gotten harder.

“My heart medicine, my lung medicine, diabetes medicine. It lays there 20 hours a day if I am not here to pick it up,” Noble said. “Sometimes I am not able to drive, can’t go to Jackson and I’ll get some of my family to bring me here. This is a big community. It’s just ridiculous.”

Community members’ mail is still being delivered and there is a temporary postal service trailer that sits next to the old building. However, it is only open a few hours a day. That makes it difficult for some folks in the community to get there to pick up items like medication and packages.

Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James Turner said it is frustrating and the community needs this sense of normalcy back.

“This is a hub for Lost Creek. Just a community area that we desperately need to establish and reopen,” said Turner.

He added that it is frustrating for folks like Sam Noble to still have to drive to Jackson to pick up items from a post office as well.

”Over a year of this. We have to go to Jackson to get a money order, stamp. It’s just outrageous,” said Noble.

Noble said the community is thankful for how hard their postmaster works, but he hopes attention can be brought onto the issue so they can have their building restored.

A temporary community service trailer is available for community members, but it is only open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

