Levis signs contract for lifetime mayonnaise supply

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Former Kentucky quarterback, now Tennessee Titan rookie and, most importantly, mayo enthusiast Will Levis now has a lifetime supply of Hellmann’s Mayo after signing an endorsement deal with the company Tuesday afternoon.

To announce his signing, Levis appeared in a promotional video for Hellmann’s calling this opportunity a “dream come true.”

“I would like to thank my mom who introduced me to Hellmann’s mayonnaise and started my love for the beautiful condiment that it is,” Levis said in the video.

