Levis signs contract for lifetime mayonnaise supply

(WYMT) - Former Kentucky quarterback, now Tennessee Titan rookie and, most importantly, mayo enthusiast Will Levis now has a lifetime supply of Hellmann’s Mayo after signing an endorsement deal with the company Tuesday afternoon.

To announce his signing, Levis appeared in a promotional video for Hellmann’s calling this opportunity a “dream come true.”

“I would like to thank my mom who introduced me to Hellmann’s mayonnaise and started my love for the beautiful condiment that it is,” Levis said in the video.

The first athlete to sign with Hellmann’s parent company, Unilever:



Will Levis — known for putting mayonnaise in his coffee. pic.twitter.com/66HdrVsIG4 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 22, 2023

