Lawn care service gives tips on working in high temperatures

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With temperatures expected to be on the rise this week, lawn care services are still needed.

Precision Lawn Care has not seen a decrease in business this week because of the high temperatures. Owner of Precision Lawn Care, Joe Eberly, said this is some of the busiest he has been since starting his lawn care business.

“I am constantly turning work down because my schedule is full and that is never a bad thing,” said Eberly.

Eberly also explained the importance of drinking plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.

“Drink water before you decide to go out and do any type of work outside when it is this hot to combat the loss of liquid when sweating,” said Eberly.

Another thing that Eberly suggested is to pick the right time of day for you to do your yard work.

“Go mow your yard in the evening before the dew falls if you can and keep track of yourself do not go out and think you are tough and can do this, just be reasonable with yourself,” explained Eberly.

Eberly also added that having a positive attitude with your employees will go a long way.

“If everyone is complaining about the heat and how hot it is, then people are going to get discouraged and if you are a boss, then you should be upbeat about the heat because everyone will appreciate it in the end,” said Eberly.

Eberly said doing the lawn care for Mountain Memory Gardens Cemetery in Hindman is one of his biggest jobs and he spaces his work as not to get overheated.

“I try to schedule my jobs so I am not working my hardest in the afternoon. I will try to do the hardest stuff on a task like at Mountain Memory, I will do the weed eating first and do the mowing in the afternoon,” said Eberly.

Eberly said when you know the temperatures are going to be high just be mindful of your body and to take care of your health no matter what the job is.

