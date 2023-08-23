Hazard Fire School, Five Alarm Festival bringing hundreds to Queen City

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of firefighters from across the state will descend on the Mountains this weekend.

The Mountain Firefighters Association is holding its annual Hazard Fire School this Saturday at Hazard Community and Technical College.

Hazard Fire Department Lieutenant and President of the Mountain Firefighters Association Brandon Smith said the fire school offers free, continuing education for firefighters of all skill levels.

“We do anything from extrication, swift water rescue, from the historic flood we had,” he said. “We do live fire training, basically anything in the fire service we train on, ropes, ladders, hose nosels, anything from the most basic to the most advanced.”

The event had been cancelled the last few years do to COVID, and last year because of the flood and is the only free fire school in the state.

“It don’t matter if you have been in it for ten days, or thirty years, we’d love to have you down here in Hazard, give you some great training. We’re going to do some stuff that’s never been done before,” said Smith.

The North Fork Music Festival is also reviving a popular festival that coincides with the fire school.

The Five Alarm Festival is Saturday after the fire school lets out at five p.m.

“A fire truck show, have something for the kids, have fun stuff like that and then go into the evening where we have music and food vendors and beer vendors and things like that,” said Bailey Richards. “So we have something for the community and like families to take part in, and of course the community is a part of the rest of this as well.”

Festival coordinator Bailey Richards says the event will have activities for the whole family, and will feature live music later in the evening.

“Freddie Guffey who is actually a fire fighter himself, who is a local guy, is going to play for a little while, Ben Fugate and the Burning Trash Band, although I don’t think they will actually allow any burning of trash at this particular event, and then Bedford Band,” she said.

For more information the festival, you can check out the The North Fork Music Festival’s Facebook page.

