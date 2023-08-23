Good Question: What is the dew point mentioned during the forecast?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Ruth Ann asks, “Dew point has been mentioned a lot lately in the local weather. What is it, and does it factor in with humidity to create the heat index?”

Our First Alert weather team says the dew point is the temperature air needs to be cooled to in order to achieve a relative humidity of 100%. The point the air cannot hold any more water.

If the air were to be cooled even more, water vapor would have to come out of the atmosphere in liquid form, usually as fog or precipitation. Basically, the higher the number, the muggier it feels outside.

A dew point of 65 degrees and above is considered oppressive. Below 55 is comfortable.

If your dew point is high enough, even if it’s not too hot out, it can still be muggy. That’s why some 75-degree days feel better than others.

But, say you have a 50-degree day, and the dew point is at 50 degrees. You’ll be at 100% relative humidity, but it’s cool enough that you’re probably not going to be sweating outside.

That’s why a lot of experts consider the dew point a better measure of what it feels like outside, as opposed to the relative humidity.

As for the heat index, that’s just a combination of relative humidity and the temperature that lets you know what it feels like outside to the human body.

Our weather team uses all of these factors when giving your forecast. That’s why context is important.

