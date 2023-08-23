Former WYMT weather anchor Jeff Noble has died

Jeff Noble
Jeff Noble(WSGS)
By Jarrod Allen and Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A household name in mountain broadcasting has died.

Former WYMT Weather Anchor Jeff Noble died Wednesday. He was 67 years old.

Jeff worked at WYMT in the late 1980′s and early 1990′s and guided viewers through many weather events.

After WYMT, he spent time at WLEX in Lexington, at our sister station WBKO in Bowling Green and at newspapers in Corbin and his home of Breathitt County.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Below is a clip of when Jeff came back to guest anchor for us during our 25th anniversary celebration in 2010.

This next video is Jeff Noble reporting from the Mother Goose in Hazard:

Here is a video of Noble signing off in a 1989 newscast:

