Food pantry director fears for the future of SNAP benefits

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Food insecurity is something that some folks face in Kentucky with a higher prevalence in Eastern Kentucky, data from Feeding America shows.

The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy reports that some Kentuckians could lose some or all of their SNAP benefits due to a reporting requirement.

Letcher County Food Pantry Director Vicki Holbrook said she has seen first-hand, the need of services like hers.

”But we are open more now than we used to be. We have probably about 500 people that are signed up with us, not including the emergency boxes we do,” she said.

She said the group of people she sees the most is the elderly.

“They get the minimum amount of food stamps. So, some of them, it’s very difficult for them to make it,” she explained.

Holbrook said inflation has also caused for them to see an increase in patrons, adding that she is worried for what could come.

“I am concerned, I do get concern for the elderly especially some of them have children who have moved away and they don’t want to let their children know,” she explained. “Depending on what the budget is, I will buy more. I will buy more food.”

In addition to getting their supplies from God’s Pantry, she said they are always taking donations from stores such as Dollar General, Food City and Walmart.

She said those stores typically have ways you can donate.

You can visit the food pantry at 331 KY-119 in Whitesburg or call them at (606) 633-5881.

