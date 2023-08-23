Covid cases increasing in Laurel County

Covid-19 cases are increasing in some parts of Kentucky.
Covid-19 cases are increasing in some parts of Kentucky.(MGN)
By Phil Pendleton and Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are trending upward in some parts of Kentucky.

Laurel County health leaders say more than 100 cases were reported last week and about a third of those were in the local school system.

School leaders say it is normal for there to be an uptick in sickness cases at the beginning of the school year and this year is not any different. Mark Hensley is the public health director for the Laurel County Health Department. He says COVID-19 cases have inched higher but are nowhere near the increase they saw this time last year.

Hensley also says flu season is quickly approaching and they will have vaccines for that soon. Flu season typically runs from fall through the spring of next year.

Hensley says they are seeing some strep cases among youth in the community.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Toddler’s mother indicted in Bell Co. murder case
Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
Three inmates attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School

Latest News

Matthew Bishop, 37, of Varney is facing several charges after police say he brought a truck...
Police: Man arrested for using fake money to buy truck
WYMT First Alert Weather
Temps start upward trend, records could fall Thursday and Friday
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park adds $25 million to local economy
road work
KYTC: Construction may slow traffic on KY-15 in Letcher County