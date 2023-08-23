Covid cases increasing in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are trending upward in some parts of Kentucky.

Laurel County health leaders say more than 100 cases were reported last week and about a third of those were in the local school system.

School leaders say it is normal for there to be an uptick in sickness cases at the beginning of the school year and this year is not any different. Mark Hensley is the public health director for the Laurel County Health Department. He says COVID-19 cases have inched higher but are nowhere near the increase they saw this time last year.

Hensley also says flu season is quickly approaching and they will have vaccines for that soon. Flu season typically runs from fall through the spring of next year.

Hensley says they are seeing some strep cases among youth in the community.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.