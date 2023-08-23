Country Music HOF announces new exhibit honoring EKY musician

Patty Loveless speaks at a news conference for the Country Music Hall of Fame on Monday, April...
Patty Loveless speaks at a news conference for the Country Music Hall of Fame on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Ed Rode/Invision/AP)(Ed Rode | Ed Rode/Invision/AP)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum introduced a new exhibit featuring an award-winning Eastern Kentucky artist.

Patty Loveless, who was recently inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame, will be featured in an exhibit named “Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth.”

The Academy of Country Music awarded Patty Loveless as the “Female Vocalist of the Year” multiple times.

