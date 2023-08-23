Country Music HOF announces new exhibit honoring EKY musician

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum introduced a new exhibit featuring an award-winning Eastern Kentucky artist.

Patty Loveless, who was recently inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame, will be featured in an exhibit named “Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth.”

The Academy of Country Music awarded Patty Loveless as the “Female Vocalist of the Year” multiple times.

