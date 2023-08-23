Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run crash

We’ve learned the name of a man killed in a crash a week ago in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the name of a man killed in a crash a week ago in Lexington.

The Fayette County coroner says 27-year-old Joshua Johnson died from his injuries.

The crash happened on August 13 on New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Alumni Drive.

Police arrested 31-year-old Marcus Marshall in connection with the crash. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

Marshall is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Toddler’s mother indicted in Bell Co. murder case
Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
Three inmates attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School

Latest News

The horse show is Saturday in Salyersville.
Pike County animal rescue hosting horse show to benefit animals
Letcher County Food Pantry
Food pantry director fears for the future of SNAP benefits
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 -Letcher County Food Pantry
.
Name released following deadly motorcycle crash
Precision Lawn Care gives tips on how to keep safe when doing yard work in extreme heat.
Lawn care service gives tips on working in high temperatures