UK Police searching for vehicle theft suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky issued a crime bulletin related to reports of vehicle thefts.

The university says UK Police received multiple reports of vehicles stolen from the Cornerstone garage at the corner of South Limestone and Winslow Street.

They say UKPD has also documented an increase in reports of theft of property from vehicles in Cornerstone and several lots across the campus area.

“We expect more activity this time of the year, but to have that many at one time is the reason we issued the crime bulletin out,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe.

The university says UK Police are currently investigating several individuals who may be linked to the recent vehicle thefts and break-ins. They say those individuals are not affiliated with the campus community.

Police say the university’s recent investment in campus safety, particularly in parking garages, is helping solve crimes.

“We invested over $15 million in our security cameras, which is how we caught video of these individuals,” Monroe said.

The security cameras captured these photos of individuals who Monroe believes to have broken into the vehicles. We’re told three of the four vehicles have been recovered:

For students on campus, Monroe advises them to be mindful of what they’re leaving in their unattended vehicles.

“Don’t leave anything in plain sight that may be an item of interest for somebody to smash your window and grab it,” Monroe said.

Since sharing photos with the public, Monroe says that they have not yet identified the individuals, but they do have a few leads. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (859) 257-8573.

