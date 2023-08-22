Toddler’s mother indicted in Bell Co. murder case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The mother accused of killing her 17-month-old daughter was indicted in Bell County Circuit Court on a murder charge Tuesday.

Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate presented the charges against Erica Lawson, 21, of Mt. Vernon, to a Bell County Grand Jury.

Police said Lawson’s toddler reportedly arrived at Middlesboro ARH with severe injuries in late July. The 17-month-old later died.

Lawson was indicted on one count of murder, failure to report child dependency neglect or abuse, first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.

