Toddler’s mother indicted in Bell Co. murder case
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The mother accused of killing her 17-month-old daughter was indicted in Bell County Circuit Court on a murder charge Tuesday.
Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate presented the charges against Erica Lawson, 21, of Mt. Vernon, to a Bell County Grand Jury.
Police said Lawson’s toddler reportedly arrived at Middlesboro ARH with severe injuries in late July. The 17-month-old later died.
Lawson was indicted on one count of murder, failure to report child dependency neglect or abuse, first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.