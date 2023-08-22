Three inmates attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Kentucky inmates are seriously hurt after they were attacked by a dog, officials said.

The Liberty Police Department confirmed it happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they let out a pit bull that had not shown aggression before.

Officials said the dog “turned aggressive” and went after all four inmates. Three of them were bitten multiple times and were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to their arms and legs.

The fourth inmate was able to get away without being bitten.

We were told, when officers arrived, the dog was aggressive toward them, so they put the dog down immediately.

This is a developing story.

