Temperatures remain above average for much of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm weather continues across the mountains for the work week, but we are tracking some changes in the weather pattern by the weekend.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Another mild and muggy night is on tap across the mountains. Temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s. Because of high pressure, we stay dry and partly cloudy to mainly clear.

On Wednesday, this warm forecast continues. Highs reach the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. When you factor in the dewpoint, the heat index value could approach the mid-and-upper-90s mark.

Into Wednesday night, low temperatures only fall into the lower-70s. Again, we stay quiet under a partly cloudy sky.

Scorching Temperatures Possible

For the end of the week, we are tracking more sizzling temperatures, but we are also watching out for potentially stray rain chances.

Highs on Thursday look to soar into the mid-and-upper-90s across the region under a mix of Sun and clouds. An isolated shower may be possible, but models are not agreeing on this yet, so confidence is low. Lows only dip into the mid-and-lower-70s.

On Friday, the forecast does not change much. Another hot day is on tap. Highs remain in the mid-and-upper-90s. We stay mainly dry and partly cloudy, but a stray shower can not be ruled out. It will be a toasty day for week two of high school football. Overnight lows fall into the lower-70s.

Heat index values on Thursday and Friday could reach the upper-90s and lower-100s, so be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you have plans to work outdoors.

Weekend Forecast

Looking ahead, we are tracking a shift in the weather pattern for the weekend.

Temperatures look to slightly cool on Saturday. Highs top out in the upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, we are watching out for isolated rain chances, but the overall chance looks low. Overnight lows look to dip into the mid-60s.

On Sunday, the forecast does not change much. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-60s.

