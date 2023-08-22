School officials keeping an extra eye on students as temps increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As temperatures continue to increase, school officials are implementing new protocols to protect staff and students.

Roy G Eversole Elementary School Principal, Derek Allen, said keeping students safe during this time is their main priority.

“One thing we want to do is monitor our heat index and I work with our school nurses to make sure that we’re monitoring that,” he explained. “When it reaches unsafe levels, we want to maybe change how long we’re out for recess or how long we’re exposed to those temperatures.”

He said that they will continue to monitor the weather and take any precautions when needed.

Brittany Inguagiato said teachers and staff are trained on how to identify heat exhaustion and they will continue to keep a close eye on students and make sure their needs are met.

“If they’re just complaining of being really hot, that we are intervening very early and getting that student into a cooled environment and we want to make sure that they are hydrating once they get back in,” she said. “We don’t want to take that away unless it’s at a point that it’s unsafe to be out there.”

Allen said staff will continue to monitor students at recess, possibly limiting outdoor time.

“They typically have four to six adults out there with them and we try to make sure our staff is circulating the playground, keeping an eye on students and monitoring and looking for those signs of possible heat exhaustion,” he said.

Inguagiato said she recommends students wear light-colored, loose clothing that helps circulate air.

She said parents should send their children to school with a water bottle.

