Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kent Ledy has been a lover of comics and toys most of his life. That love, paired with a desire to create a space for others who enjoy the same, laid the foundation for his store and a convention that continues to grow every year.

The eStore Comic and Tech Shop brings comics, collectibles, and more to the Prestonsburg community, but Ledy wanted to open the pages to more people. So, he started the Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention.

“There was nothing like that in this area ever before,” said Ledy, who has been attending conventions since 1992. “I just put my feet to the ground and got the show running.”

The first convention was hosted in 2017 and the event has only grown since then. From comics to movies, to games and cosplay, there is a little something for everyone.

Now, with the sixth event on the schedule for Saturday, Ledy says he is humbled by the community response.

“We’ve seen it grow just not only by attendance, but also by booth sales,” he said. “So, this year, the entire arena floor will be covered with vendors and exhibitors.”

He expects around 140 vendors and exhibits Saturday and the con will have 17 industry professionals on site, which Ledy says is the largest number of special guests to-date.

According to the business owner, all of the work and planning is worth it because it has created a community.

“We’ve had kids that were bullied for liking superheroes. But they’ve come to the show and they didn’t care anymore, because they saw adults loving the same thing they love,” he said. “We’ve seen teenagers posting stuff on YouTube about how it was nice to go somewhere and be a part of something.”

The conference opens Saturday at 10 a.m., running through 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the Appalachian Wireless Arena’s box office and can be purchased the day of the event.

