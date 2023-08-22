Missing police K-9 found, could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. (SOURCE: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A K-9 officer from the Maryville Police Department who went missing was found Monday and is being treated after officials said the dog encountered coyotes.

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from the community and everyone who has been on the lookout!” officials said.

Police said the K-9 was let out of his handler’s police cruiser for a break overnight. While outside, police said Eunice had an “altercation” with a group of coyotes and chased the pack down a roadway.

After he was out of sight, officials said Eunice entered a wooded area, and another violent altercation was heard. Officials said they were not sure if Eunice was injured in this second altercation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
.
Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Deputies need your help ID’ing suspects in attempted theft case
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of...
US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules that had been loosened under Trump
Hazard veterans memorial
Hazard student leads project to install military flags at memorial
Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of...
Inmate stabs two correction officers at Connecticut facility
Queen’s "Fat Bottomed Girls" is missing from a new album release for children.
Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ missing from ‘Greatest Hits’ release for kids
The National Resource Conservation Service has been working with Kentucky farms to help promote...
Winchester farm promoting climate-conscious practices across the Commonealth