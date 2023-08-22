KYTC: Construction may slow traffic on KY-15 in Letcher County

road work
road work(MGN)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warned drivers about lane closings for a bridge repair in Letcher County.

The bridge is in the Whitesburg area at mile point 2.8 at the KY 15/KY 15X junction.

Crews will be working Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Aug. 24, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to the size of the equipment, the southbound lane will be closed and traffic will move to the adjoining turn lane.

Drivers should plan for congestion in the area, watch for signage and slow down when encountering a work zone.

