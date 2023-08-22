Hot and dry pattern continues, near record temps possible later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we didn’t get as warm as we expected on Monday, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t hot. That trend will continue all week.

Today and Tonight

It will be another muggy morning across the region with temperatures starting out near the 70 degree mark. A mix of sun and clouds will take us back up to near 90 this afternoon. If you plan to do anything outside, make sure you’re staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will be around tonight with some patchy fog possible late. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We get a touch warmer on Wednesday, but not a lot. I think we will top out in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. We will bottom out in the low 70s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

We are still convinced Thursday and Friday will be our hottest days this week. For the 5th day in a row, the European model is still hinting at triple digit air temperatures on Friday. It did back off to 99 on Thursday, so take that how you will. Southwest winds will play a big role on how high the mercury climbs those days. Right now, we have went up a bit, but still playing it conservative until we get a little closer. The one thing I think we will see is a pop up storm chance on Friday during the heat of the day. Highs both days will be in the mid to maybe even upper 90s. Heat index values will likely push 100 or better, so those are still the days we are watching for any alerts.

Here is our current forecast and the records for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday forecast: 96°

Thursday records: 95° at NWS Jackson, set back in 2007, 99° at the London-Corbin Airport, also set back in 2007.

Friday forecast: 96°

Friday records: 94° at NWS Jackson, set back in 1995, 95° at the London-Corbin Airport, set back in 2007.

Again, take all heat precautions especially those two days.

We do get some brief relief this weekend and into early next week thanks to a passing cold front. Shower and storm chances pick up Saturday as the front approaches and then passes. We will see temps dip into the upper 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday and Monday. Spotty rain chances will be possible both days.

Hang in there!

