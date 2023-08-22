Hazard student leads project to install military flags at memorial

Hazard veterans memorial
Hazard veterans memorial(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The veterans’ memorial sitting next to Hazard City Hall has been along Main Street for many years, and now it has new additions.

Hazard High School student Terry Davidson pitched an idea to community and school leaders back in May. He wanted to install flags representing military branches at the memorial.

“I wanted to give something back to my community, and one way I thought was, we have have a pretty big population of veterans, and one way I thought of giving back was doing the flags that represent each branch,” said Terry Davidson.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The project was not something that was part of a class, but an idea Davidson worked on in his free time.

He approached Hazard art teacher Joanna Thompson, who served in the National Guard and volunteers at the VFW, to talk about the idea.

VFW members approved and helped fund Davidson’s project.

“It really impressed the VFW men that were down there, and ladies, because it’s good for the youth to do this and come up with these ideas because that’s what’s gonna build our cities,” said Joanna Thompson.

The flags were installed on Aug. 7. They represent the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

