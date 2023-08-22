Harlan Independent School continues low property tax rate

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second consecutive year Harlan Independent Schools were able to keep their low property tax rates.

The tax rate for 2022 was 80.85 cents per $100 dollars for independent schools compared to 52.8 cents per $100 dollars for Harlan Independent Schools said C.D. Morton Superintendent of Harlan Independent Schools.

“The average of all the independent school districts is around 88 cents per $100 dollars and we were at 52.8 which is more than 30 cents lower than the average independent school district in terms of tax rate and so we will be in that same spot again this year,” said Morton.

Morton also said an important element to think about is that even though Harlan Independent Schools has low property tax rates we are still able to make upgrades like the ones being made to our athletic facilities.

“Thinking long-term and making some really tough decisions on some things at times has allowed us to be in a position where we can do those kinds of projects without adding an additional burden to the local community,” said Morton.

Morton also added that each community gets the school that they want if you look at it as an investment.

“Collectively we want this community and this county to be better,” added Morton. “We have an obligation to make an investment to that and sometimes it might be a few extra dollars on your taxes and sometimes it is great when you do not have to do that like in this case,” said Morton.

Morton also explained that investing in the community gives the parents and the students something that they can be proud of.

“It is so important to the community because it is an investment in our children and gives them something that their friends and their families can be proud of,” said Morton.

Morton added that the school system is really grateful to have these low tax rates right now.

“As long as our property values stay stable then our tax rates will remain similar to where they are and at the end of the day we will have to be mindful fiscally of how we are managing our funds,” said Morton.

