Good Question: What is the construction work at Kentucky’s Capitol?

Kentucky State Capitol
Kentucky State Capitol(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Doug asks, “What is the construction at and on the state Capitol?”

The scaffolding at the dome of the state Capitol has been there for more than a year, and it isn’t going away anytime soon.

When that project was announced in 2021, the Herald Leader reported it was part of an estimated $100 million restoration of Kentucky’s Capitol. That includes work on the dome, like replacing terracotta tiles, waterproofing, and removing organic material.

At the time, the governor’s office said, “With proper periodic maintenance, the refurbished dome will be preserved for at least another 50 years.”

We checked with the governor’s office to see how that work is going. Communications Advisor Kinsey Morrison told us, “The Capitol Dome restoration project is still on schedule and is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.”

There is other work on the Capitol exterior that was originally estimated to continue into 2026.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

