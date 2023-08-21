What to know about 2024 solar eclipse in Kentucky

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Get ready, Kentucky. We are about to witness another solar eclipse, and it has to do with the Earth, sun and moon.

“The moon is exactly between the Earth and the Sun, and that results in the moon casting its shadow on the Earth’s surface,” said EKU Astronomy Professor Mark Pitts.

Pitts says the next eclipse is going to be on April 8, 2024.

The best spot for totality is in far Western Kentucky.

“That said, here in Lexington and Richmond, the kind of central Kentucky area, we’re still going to get about somewhere between 95% to 98% coverage,” Pitts said. “Which is going to look very cool if you have a pair of eclipse glasses and you can see it happen.”

You should never look directly at the sun, even with sunglasses. In order to view the eclipse, you need solar eclipse glasses, to protect your eyes from the sun.

“You never want to look at the sun directly with your naked eyes. That is not healthy at all; it can be very damaging to your eyesight,” Pitts said.

The big question is, will Mother Nature cooperate?

“Cross your fingers for the weather, although I will say if you get to the place of totality, even if it’s completely overcast, at the very least, it’s going to get dark,” Pitts said.

The eclipse will begin in Lexington at 1:50 p.m. on April 8, 2024 and will end at 4:24 p.m. The total duration will be two hours and 34 minutes.

