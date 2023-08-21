Thousands of University of Kentucky students head back to class

Thousands of University of Kentucky students head back to class
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of University of Kentucky students are heading back to the classroom Monday.

“The campus atmosphere is so great, just seeing everyone on campus today is gonna be awesome,” said junior Christopher Taylor.

In a press release, UK officials shared that more than 33,000 students are attending the university, including UK’s largest incoming class ever.

Wildcats are coming from everywhere, with nearly all 50 states represented in this year’s student body.

“It’s so exciting because it’s just showing how much this campus is growing still and how many people can come to our school, the possibilities that can come from this are just wildly possible,” said Taylor.

