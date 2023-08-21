Steamy week ahead, take all heat precautions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are gearing up for one of the hottest weeks we have seen all summer. Do everything you can to stay cool.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day off on a muggy note, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. The sun will quickly heat us up in the low 90s by this afternoon. With dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s, that will make it feel like close to or just above 100 degrees out there. There are already Heat Advisories and an Excessive Heat Watch off to our west. I would not be surprised if they move our way, especially later in the week. More on that in a bit.

Tonight, look for the mugginess to hang around under mainly clear skies. Lows will only drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will feature a few more clouds than Monday, but not enough to have any major impacts on our heat bubble. A ridge of high pressure is parked over the midwest right now and it looks to stay there most of this week. Temperatures will be very comparable to Monday, topping out in the low 90s. We will again only drop into the low 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday, our temperatures start to slowly creep up. The European model has been trending toward the triple digits for air temperatures since last Friday. While we’re not ready to go that warm yet, I’m just trying to drive home the point of how hot it could potentially be this week. We’re talking dangerous heat. Take ALL heat precautions. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside if at all possible.

Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat. (WYMT Weather)

Highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look to be in the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in what it will feel like, we will likely see a heat index of more than 100 degrees. That is Heat Advisory territory.

Right now, and this could change again, I do believe a weak cold front will bring us a little relief this weekend. It will at least bring our temperatures down into the 80s. Some small rain chances are possible Saturday and Sunday with that system and I can’t rule out a stray chance on Friday either.

Take care of yourselves and stay safe.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.