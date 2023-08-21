Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio

This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of...
This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Circleville, Ohio. An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back. (Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PATRICK ORSAGOS
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio wants a judge to dismiss charges, at least for now, against a Black truck driver who was bitten by a police dog while he was surrendering along a highway last month.

“There is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt,” that Jadarrius Rose’s operation of his truck caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property, attorney Jeffrey C. Marks told Judge Michael Ater Thursday.

Marks emphasized “substantial” and told the judge he may want to refile some of the charges later. An aide to Rose’s lawyer, Benjamin J. Partee, said he declined comment on Monday.

During Rose’s arrest on July 4 near Circleville, recorded by police body cameras, Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman let the dog maul Rose while he was on his knees with his hands in the air, as state troopers shouted for Speakman to restrain the animal. Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, required hospital treatment.

Marks wrote in the motion that after reviewing the footage and police reports, he believes it was a mistake to charge Rose with fleeing after committing a felony. “There appears to be no evidence that the Defendant, on July 4, 2023, was fleeing immediately after the commission of a felony,” Marks wrote.

He wants the judge to dismiss the case while the Chillicothe Law Director’s Office reviews the results of the investigation to determine if misdemeanor charges are applicable, and wants the judge to let prosecutors restart the case if warranted. The request remains pending before Ater.

Messages were left Monday seeking further comment from Marks.

A police report said the chase on Ohio Route 35 began because Rose’s truck appeared to be missing a mudflap and he did not stop for an inspection.

Police have alleged that Rose initially refused to get out of the truck and later defied instructions to get on the ground.

While the dog was on Rose, a trooper yelled: “Get the dog off of him!” Rose, in visible pain, said “Get it off! Please! Please!” before the attack ended.

Audio recordings indicate Ross told a 911 dispatcher that the officers pursuing him were “trying to kill” him and he did not feel safe pulling over. He also said he was confused about why the officers were trying to stop him and why they had guns drawn after he briefly stopped the truck before driving away.

The dispatcher told Rose to stop and to comply with police, and that officers were not trying to harm him.

Speakman was placed on leave and then fired from the Circleville force after the agency claimed he “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers.” Speakman’s union, the Ohio Patrolman’s Benevolent Association, filed a grievance arguing he was fired without sufficient grounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle
DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin
Justice for Amber Spradlin
Community gathers to remember Amber Spradlin, still searching for justice
Jail bars (gfx)
Police: Juvenile arrested after making threat at SKY high school

Latest News

A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it’s threatening Oregon and Idaho
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump’s bond agreement set at $200,000 in Georgia election case
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison
Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for...
Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son Barron
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say