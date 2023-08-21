Police searching for stolen pickup truck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Laurel County and they are also asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck.

Deputies say the theft took place at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday from a home on U.S.25 just north of London.

We are told it is a 1998 Chevrolet silver truck with a black hood.

If you know where the truck might be, you can call the office at 606-864-6600 or contact them on Facebook.

All tips can remain anonymous.

