Police looking for thieves that stole from veteran’s new home

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Stanford Police are looking for thieves who stole nearly $2,000 worth of tools from a home being built for a war veteran.

The theft happened after construction ended on Aug. 11. Thieves broke into the realtor’s box to get the key to take power tools.

Jerry Bailey and others are working to build a new home through Habitat for Humanity for his son who is an Iraqi war veteran.

”All these tools were personally owned by myself and my two sons working on the house. All volunteers,” he said.

They’ve worked on the house since October of last year.

”Then we came in on Wednesday and noticed all our tools, nail guns, hammers, supplies, air compressor, things like that packed off,” Bailey said.

Thieves left behind muddy footprints and the key used to open the door in the lock box they broke.

The tools are worth almost $2,000. Since the theft, others have stepped to replace most of what was lost.

”We try to look at it as life. Life goes on. And we are praying for whoever it was. That some day they will feel guilty enough to come and back and admit it.”

Stanford Police are investigating the theft. The police chief said they are not aware of any leads over the past few days.

