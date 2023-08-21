Police investigating pharmacy theft in Harlan County

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Police from two different departments are searching for suspects in a recent theft at a pharmacy.

It happened Sunday at the Donell’s Pharmacy location at the ARH Clinic on U.S. 119 just outside Cumberland.

Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post officers discovered a broken window while on patrol. When they investigated further, police discovered whoever committed the crime was able to get inside the business that way.

We are told several controlled substances and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Cumberland Police or Kentucky State Police who are investigating the case.

