Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Pulaski County.

On Sunday, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on East KY-80 and Squib Ano Road involving a motorcycle and car.

Police say the car and motorcycle were traveling east on KY-80 when the motorcycle turned to the left in front of the car when the driver of the car crashed into the motorcycle.

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead and the operator of the motorcycle was flown to UK Hospital with serious injuries.

Their names have not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.