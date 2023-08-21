New Boys and Girls Club to start accepting students this fall

Boys & Girls Club of Somerset team members Brenda Pryor, left, Kathy Townsend, second from...
Boys & Girls Club of Somerset team members Brenda Pryor, left, Kathy Townsend, second from left, and Isabella Martin, right, during a recent visit to their their umbrella organization in Barren County.(City of Somerset)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students in one Kentucky county will soon have another option for after-school activities.

Officials announced the new Boys and Girls Club of Somerset will open sometime in the fall at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center.

Initially, the program will only accept students between 12 and 18 years old from Somerset and Science Hill Independent School, due to space restrictions.

We are told plans are in the works to accept students from every Pulaski County school in the future.

The club will operate under the umbrella of the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow Barren County.

Kathy Townsend, a 10-year employee of the City of Somerset, will serve as the BGCS area director.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Somerset does not just serve students from particular groups or economic backgrounds,” Townsend said in a news release. “Any and all students who seek greater opportunities and relationships are welcome and we can’t wait to begin greeting them this fall.”

Follow BGCS on social media for updates on opening day @boysgirlsclubofsomerset on Facebook and Instagram. For applications to enroll a student, or forms to volunteer or donate, visit bgcsomerset.org.

