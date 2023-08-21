McConnell addresses FEMA funding for Hawaii and KY infrastructure bill

McConnell said that a portion of a $6 billion bill went towards improvements to the Brent...
McConnell said that a portion of a $6 billion bill went towards improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, though there was no mention of improvements in south-central Kentucky.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In a brief press conference following an address to the Bluegrass Community Bankers Association, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered remarks on additional FEMA funding that may be made available to those impacted by natural disasters and potential uses for a Kentucky infrastructure bill.

In addressing costly natural disasters, including the devastating wildfires in Hawaii and tropical storm Hilary in California, McConnell said that additional FEMA funding should be made available soon.

“There’ve been some serious natural disasters, the most obvious recent one is what happened to Hawaii,“ McConnell said. “So, in addition to approving a supplemental to help the Ukrainians continue to fight the Russians, we’ll be authorized, in the same bill, in all likelihood, a considerable increase for FEMA.”

McConnell also addressed an infrastructure bill in Kentucky. While he shared no plans for the bill’s use in south-central Kentucky, he mentioned that a portion of the $6 billion bill went towards improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington.

“It already has allowed us to finally get started on the northern Kentucky Brent Spence Bridge, which is one of the most troubled bridges in the whole country, without paying tolls,” McConnell said. “It’s also available for water lines, infrastructure, just many different things that will benefit Kentucky.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Deputies need your help ID’ing suspects in attempted theft case
.
Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin

Latest News

Barbourville Independent School talks school safety.
Barbourville Independent School officials focusing on school safety
West Whitesburg Elementary School
West Whitesburg Elementary reopens to students
.
Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
Laurel County suspect
Laurel County officials looking for suspect
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for stolen pickup truck