M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher released a statement Sunday evening after a reportedly inappropriate video surfaced on social media.

The video was reportedly filmed on the Middlesboro football team’s bus after the Yellow Jackets beat Harlan County 14-6 Saturday night.

In the video, players reportedly used curse words aimed towards the Black Bears.

You can read Slusher’s full statement below:

It has been brought to our attention that some of our MHS students posted to social media using inappropriate language last night following the Harlan County - Middlesboro football game. We take the sportsmanship of our athletes very seriously and a full investigation will be conducted. Middlesboro High School football has a standard of excellence to which each player and coach is held accountable. We have reached out to the administration of the Harlan County Schools to apologize for the event and to continue to offer our thoughts and prayers for the Black Bear athlete who was injured during play.

