M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher released a statement Sunday evening after a reportedly inappropriate video surfaced on social media.
The video was reportedly filmed on the Middlesboro football team’s bus after the Yellow Jackets beat Harlan County 14-6 Saturday night.
In the video, players reportedly used curse words aimed towards the Black Bears.
You can read Slusher’s full statement below:
