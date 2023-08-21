M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media

Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's administration to apologize for the incident.(WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher released a statement Sunday evening after a reportedly inappropriate video surfaced on social media.

The video was reportedly filmed on the Middlesboro football team’s bus after the Yellow Jackets beat Harlan County 14-6 Saturday night.

In the video, players reportedly used curse words aimed towards the Black Bears.

You can read Slusher’s full statement below:

