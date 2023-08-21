Man reportedly gives police fake name, had 7 active warrants

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department said Clay County man was arrested after he reportedly stole a bicycle from the city’s Walmart on Saturday.

During the incident, officers said William J. Jordan, 32, of Manchester, reportedly gave police false identifying information such as the wrong name, date of birth and social security number.

Officers later discovered Jordan had at least seven active arrest warrants from Clay, Laurel, and Pulaski Counties. One warrant was for theft by unlawful taking $1,000-$10,000.

The police department also said Jordan is reportedly a suspect of interest in several other bicycle theft cases they have worked in the last few months.

A Clay County man was arrested after he stole bicycle at the Williamsburg Walmart. (Williamsburg Police Department)

Jordan is lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He was charged with third-degree burglary, giving an officer false identifying information and failure to appear.

The incident is still under investigation.

