Man reportedly gives police fake name, had 7 active warrants

A Clay County man was arrested after he stole a bicycle from the Williamsburg Walmart.
A Clay County man was arrested after he stole a bicycle from the Williamsburg Walmart.(Williamsburg Police Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department said Clay County man was arrested after he reportedly stole a bicycle from the city’s Walmart on Saturday.

During the incident, officers said William J. Jordan, 32, of Manchester, reportedly gave police false identifying information such as the wrong name, date of birth and social security number.

Officers later discovered Jordan had at least seven active arrest warrants from Clay, Laurel, and Pulaski Counties. One warrant was for theft by unlawful taking $1,000-$10,000.

The police department also said Jordan is reportedly a suspect of interest in several other bicycle theft cases they have worked in the last few months.

A Clay County man was arrested after he stole bicycle at the Williamsburg Walmart.
A Clay County man was arrested after he stole bicycle at the Williamsburg Walmart.(Williamsburg Police Department)

Jordan is lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He was charged with third-degree burglary, giving an officer false identifying information and failure to appear.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle
DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin
Justice for Amber Spradlin
Community gathers to remember Amber Spradlin, still searching for justice
Jail bars (gfx)
Police: Juvenile arrested after making threat at SKY high school
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club of Somerset team members Brenda Pryor, left, Kathy Townsend, second from...
New Boys and Girls Club to start accepting students this fall
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for stolen pickup truck
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Deputies need your help ID’ing suspects in attempted theft case
Police investigating pharmacy theft in Harlan County