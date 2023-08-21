KYTC: Construction might cause longer wait times on KY-15 in Knott County

Road Construction Ahead
Road Construction Ahead(MGN)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers of nighttime construction along KY-15 in Knott County.

Construction on the bridge is located at mile marker 5.6 over Carr Fork Lake.

Work will begin starting at 2 a.m. until 7 p.m.

During this time, traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Drivers will experience longer wait times as crews pour concrete onto the bridge.

KYTC officials say to plan for congestion in the area and drive slow when in the work zone.

Officials say schedules are subject to change in weather events.

