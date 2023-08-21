Kentucky Derby Festival, Kentucky Beef Council searching for next ‘Derby Burger’ champion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are searching for the next ‘Derby Burger’ champion.

The 2024 ‘Derby Burger’ challenge has opened earlier this year with grilling season in full swing.

Chefs from the home kitchen to restaurants can participate. All burgers have to be 100% beef and include Dan-O’s seasoning in the recipe. ‘Derby Burger’ recipes are being accepted through Dec. 1, according to a release.

“Burgers are one of the most popular foods in America and they’re even better made with 100 percent beef,” Kentucky Beef Council Chief Operating Officer Carey Brown said in the release. “With the many ways burgers can be prepared, seasoned, and dressed, we always look forward to the unique recipes that are submitted from around the state.”

The ‘Derby Burgers’ will be judged based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.

Preliminary finalists will be announced on Feb. 8 and then opens online, which will help narrow down to the final four ‘Derby Burgers’ contestants who move on to a cook-off in March.

The winning ‘Derby Burger’ will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival and inside Kroger locations. The winning chef also gets a 2024 Official Derby Festival Poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, two VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, a $100 gift certificate to Kroger, a grilling prize package courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council, and a year’s supply of Dan-O’s seasoning, according to the release.

