JCPS plans for heat wave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As all students return to school and on buses during the heat advisory this week, JCPS says this is first time bus drivers have dealt with heat this summer and they are well prepared.

Only about a dozen brand new JCPS buses have air conditioning. The district said some bus drivers will be lowering windows and the supplying all students who may have longer bus rides with water Monday.

“I just hope that these buses are prepared for children having medical emergencies in this heat, especially if they are going to be on those buses for 1 to 2 hours,” said Berkley Collins, a JCPS parent. “I don’t know how long they are going to be at compounds, I don’t know if that van situation is going to be realistic with all children now in school.”

”This is not the first time that it’s been hot in August and even in early September so our bus drivers are used to having a hot bus to take kids home on,” said Mark Hebert, JCPS Communications Manager.

Water will also be available at the last two bus depot spots for the day. Staff has also been instructed to offer kids water bottles when they head out the door and remind them to hydrate and stay cool.

Pediatricians with Norton Children’s said recognizing and diagnosing heat exhaustion in kids can be difficult. Children may show symptoms including brain fog, fatigue, headache, and vomiting.

Staff has also been asked to keep all after school activities indoors. JCPS said if the heat index reaches 104 degrees, extra curricular activities will be cancelled.

