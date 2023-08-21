Hunger Action Month: More than 1 in 10 Kentuckians faces food insecurity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month.

To kick it off, Feeding Kentucky and state leaders gathered at the Capitol Monday to talk about their efforts to fight hunger.

Right now, the front lawn at the Capitol is covered in orange and white flags. Each orange one represents 500 hungry adults. Each white one represents 500 hungry children.

The front lawn at the Capitol is covered in orange and white flags. Each orange one represents 500 hungry adults. Each white one represents 500 hungry children. (WKYT)

“In Kentucky, nearly 13% of the population experiences food insecurity,” said Marian Guinn, interim director of Feeding Kentucky.

This amounts to nearly 580,000 Kentuckians, including more than 150,000 children.

“We know access to nutritious food is a basic human right,” said First Lady Britainy Beshear.

During Hunger Action Month, state leaders, like members of Congress Rep. James Comer and Rep. Morgan Mcgarvey, as well as anti-hunger advocates, encourage Kentuckians to take action to combat hunger in their communities and schools.

“School meals provide the most nutritious food consumed by children on any given day. Research has found that school meal participation is linked to improved diets, food security, and physical and mental health,” said Billy Anthony, Kentucky School Nutrition Association.

Feeding Kentucky leaders say as the cost of food rises, their programs, like Farms to Food Banks and Kentucky Kids Eat, are even more vital.

Some ways you can get involved during Hunger Action Month are by making financial contributions and volunteering at your local food pantry.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.