Hunger Action Month: More than 1 in 10 Kentuckians faces food insecurity

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month.

To kick it off, Feeding Kentucky and state leaders gathered at the Capitol Monday to talk about their efforts to fight hunger.

Right now, the front lawn at the Capitol is covered in orange and white flags. Each orange one represents 500 hungry adults. Each white one represents 500 hungry children.

The front lawn at the Capitol is covered in orange and white flags. Each orange one represents...
The front lawn at the Capitol is covered in orange and white flags. Each orange one represents 500 hungry adults. Each white one represents 500 hungry children.(WKYT)

“In Kentucky, nearly 13% of the population experiences food insecurity,” said Marian Guinn, interim director of Feeding Kentucky.

This amounts to nearly 580,000 Kentuckians, including more than 150,000 children.

“We know access to nutritious food is a basic human right,” said First Lady Britainy Beshear.

During Hunger Action Month, state leaders, like members of Congress Rep. James Comer and Rep. Morgan Mcgarvey, as well as anti-hunger advocates, encourage Kentuckians to take action to combat hunger in their communities and schools.

“School meals provide the most nutritious food consumed by children on any given day. Research has found that school meal participation is linked to improved diets, food security, and physical and mental health,” said Billy Anthony, Kentucky School Nutrition Association.

Feeding Kentucky leaders say as the cost of food rises, their programs, like Farms to Food Banks and Kentucky Kids Eat, are even more vital.

Some ways you can get involved during Hunger Action Month are by making financial contributions and volunteering at your local food pantry.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle
DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin
Justice for Amber Spradlin
Community gathers to remember Amber Spradlin, still searching for justice
Jail bars (gfx)
Police: Juvenile arrested after making threat at SKY high school

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - Stolen tools
Addiction Recovery Care employee speaks Fentanyl Overdoses as well as his journey to becoming...
Addiction Recovery Care employee talks about why he helps others
West Whitesburg Elementary School
West Whitesburg Elementary reopens to students
Barbourville Independent School talks school safety.
Barbourville Independent School officials focusing on school safety
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
What to know about 2024 solar eclipse in Kentucky