Hot and dry to kick off the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast remains hot and dry as we kick off the work week because of a strong high pressure system. This weather system will linger for several days and bring more heat to the region.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Quiet weather continues across the region through tonight. We remain dry under a partly to mainly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Another warm day is on the way for Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. We could see heat index values in the mid-to-upper-90s, so be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you plan to work outdoors.

The forecast remains calm into Tuesday night. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Middle of the Work Week

As that high pressure system expands and moves closer to the mountains, temperatures are looking to warm for the middle of the week.

Highs on Wednesday look to top out in the mid-and-lower-90s under a partly cloudy sky. We remain mainly dry. Lows only bottom out into the lower-70s.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. Another hot day is on tap with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. When you factor in the dewpoint, we could see heat index values near 100º. Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low. Lows only dip into the lower-70s.

End of the Week

High pressure continues to dominate our forecast for week two of high school football. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds on Friday. Similar to Thursday, models are hinting at the potential for stray rain chances, but there is not great agreement yet. Lows fall into the lower-70s.

The weather pattern finally looks to change by this weekend. As a result, isolated showers will be possible and temperatures look to slightly cool. Highs on Saturday top out in the upper-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Again, isolated showers can not be ruled out. Lows fall into the mid-60s by Saturday night.

