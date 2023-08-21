Free pop up medical services coming to Pike County

Remote Area Medical
Remote Area Medical(Remote Area Medical)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Remote Area Medical clinic is preparing to provide free services in Pike County.

CVS and Aetna Better Health of Kentucky are partnering with RAM for the event to bring additional healthcare providers and volunteer forces on-site, providing rural Kentuckians care.

The clinic will be Saturday and Sunday, starting at 6 a.m. at East Ridge High School in the Lick Creek community.

