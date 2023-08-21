EKY doctor found not guilty in federal court

On July 19, a trial jury found Kousa not guilty on all nine charges.
On July 19, a trial jury found Kousa not guilty on all nine charges.(MGN)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky doctor has been acquitted of nine charges.

In 2022, Dr. Loey Kousa was charged with writing improper prescriptions, billing taxpayer-funded health programs for unnecessary tests and creating false records to try to cover the scheme.

A federal grand jury indicted Kousa on nine charges in total. At the time, Kousa operated the East KY Clinic PLLC in Paintsville.

On July 19, a trial jury found Kousa not guilty on all nine charges.

A Judgment of Acquittal was submitted in Kousa’s case by US District Judge Robert Wier.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle
DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin
Justice for Amber Spradlin
Community gathers to remember Amber Spradlin, still searching for justice
Jail bars (gfx)
Police: Juvenile arrested after making threat at SKY high school

Latest News

Laurel County suspect
Laurel County officials looking for suspect
A Clay County man was arrested after he stole a bicycle from the Williamsburg Walmart.
Man reportedly gives police fake name, had 7 active warrants
Boys & Girls Club of Somerset team members Brenda Pryor, left, Kathy Townsend, second from...
New Boys and Girls Club to start accepting students this fall
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for stolen pickup truck