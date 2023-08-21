EKY doctor found not guilty in federal court

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky doctor has been acquitted of nine charges.

In 2022, Dr. Loey Kousa was charged with writing improper prescriptions, billing taxpayer-funded health programs for unnecessary tests and creating false records to try to cover the scheme.

A federal grand jury indicted Kousa on nine charges in total. At the time, Kousa operated the East KY Clinic PLLC in Paintsville.

On July 19, a trial jury found Kousa not guilty on all nine charges.

A Judgment of Acquittal was submitted in Kousa’s case by US District Judge Robert Wier.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.