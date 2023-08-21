Downtown store brings ‘Uptown Swag’ to Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new store in Pikeville is pushing the shirts and piling on the scoops.

Stephanie Roop noticed a market for merch when she moved to Pikeville in May.

“My fiancé took the head volleyball position over at UPIKE,” she said. “And when I came down here to visit the town, I was looking for some UPIKE gear and there was really nowhere to go unless you went off of campus.”

So, she reached out to the university and became an officially licensed merchandise dealer. As the business idea solidified, she wanted to offer something extra to the campus and community.

“I love ice cream. And towns, you know, just love ice cream. And there really wasn’t a place to walk to from campus to get ice cream, so I thought about the ice cream kind of later,” she said.

She partnered with Velvet Ice Cream, based in her home state of Ohio, to offer an ice cream bar inside of the store.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic. The people are just pouring in wanting ice cream and UPIKE gear, so it’s a great combination,” she said.

She said the business has been booming since opening and she is blessed to be in Pikeville, watching people enjoy her space.

“The kids can walk over, grab ice cream, sit outside, socialize outside,” she said. “I’ve noticed a lot of families are just kind of hanging out on the sidewalk- and across the street- and just kind of hanging out, writing on the sidewalks with the sidewalk chalk.”

The store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. You can follow the store’s updates here.

