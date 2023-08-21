Deputies need your help ID’ing suspects in attempted theft case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are looking for two suspects in what they are calling an attempted use of a stolen debit card.

It happened Sunday at a business on Highway 80 east of London.

You can see the suspected getaway car and a picture of the woman who tried to use the card in the Facebook post below:

The woman has blonde hair and tattoos. Police believe a man was outside waiting for her in a dark SUV.

If you know who either of them are, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

