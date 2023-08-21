Construction of new sports bar in Hazard

Located across from the Broken Spoke Lounge, Treehouse Café and Bakery is turning into The Goal Line.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new sports bar is under construction on Main Street in Hazard.

It is located across from the Broken Spoke Lounge, Treehouse Café and Bakery is turning into The Goal Line.

Jeff Norman of JLN properties bought the location two weeks ago with the goal of creating more places to live.

“The decision originally came from rentals,” Norman said. “We want to do rental units for downtown Hazard. The sports bar is kind of one of those things that’s a bonus.”

A decision Norman felt was a no brainer to add to the revitalization efforts of downtown Hazard.

There will be a total of 12 rental units on top of the bar as well as 12 more rental units behind the bar.

Norman said he has already received approval to open but there is still a lot of work left to be done.

He said the new bar will serve as another option for members of the community.

“We’ve got a couple of really good bars in town and in the county,” Norman said. “This will just be one more. We don’t try to compete with everybody, we just want to have another option.”

There is no set time for when the new bar will be open Norman says he hopes to have it done in time for the football season.

As for the rental units, Norman said they are working on getting permit approval from Frankfort and will then remodel all the apartment buildings.

